The new iPhone 12 lineup has been launched by California’s premium tech brand Apple. The company has brought iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These devices will replace the previous iPhone 11 lineup. With the launch of new iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have disappeared from Apple India’s website.

Actually, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been discontinued in India by Apple. These devices were first introduced with the name Apple Pro and have been given a triple camera system. The company has replaced these devices with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The removal of these devices from Apple’s website does not at all mean that they can no longer be purchased in India. These phones will still be able to be purchased from e-retlers like Amazon and Flipkart.

Will be able to buy old iPhone

All models in the iPhone 11 lineup will be available at third party stores and e-commerce sites. Not only this, during the Grand Sale going to be held on Amazon and Flipkart this week, the iPhone 11 Pro can be purchased at a discounted price. Currently Apple would like to push its new devices iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in the Indian market and this is the reason for discontinuing the previous series. However, the company is also giving a big price cut to the iPhone 11.

new features in iPhone 12

Talking about the features of the new iPhone 12 lineup devices, in addition to the larger display than the previous iPhone 11, a new design has been given. The company has also added a fourth telephoto sensor to the camera setup of the iPhone 12 Pro models. Apart from this, new devices are also coming with special MagSafe charging support. Apple has come up with an A14 BioNic chipset built on its new iPhone 5nm process in 2020. In this, iOS14 users will get.