From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 13/12/2023 – 10:04

O iPhone 11 It is the best-selling used cell phone of 2023. This is according to a survey by OLX, an online buying and selling platform for used and pre-owned items in the country. When spending, consumers can find cell phones 40% cheaper on the app. Apple models occupy the first seven places in the ranking, but do not include the recently launched iPhone 15.

Apple models occupy the top seven positions in the ranking of best-selling smartphones. Next, in eighth place, comes the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, a model with the Android system that is best positioned in terms of sales. The most popular cell phone manufacturer in Brazil, Samsung, has its representatives in twelfth position in the ranking with the Galaxy S20.

“The study shows the potential of second-hand products especially in terms of cost-benefit. It is possible, for example, to purchase a used iPhone with almost 40% savings. The second-hand market also interacts with the circular economy, as it helps to renew the product cycle and, in this way, contribute to the environment”, says the general director of OLX, Regina Botter,

iPhones also occupy the top seven positions in the most wanted rankings. The Redmi Note 11 occupies eighth place, being the best positioned Android smartphone. Among the ads inserted, the first seven positions are repeated with Apple models. The Redmi 12 comes next in eighth place.

Average price

The survey shows that it is possible to save up to 75% when purchasing a used smartphone on the platform, such as the LG G8 S. The average price of the models on the list that have the greatest savings on purchase varies between R＄585 (Redmi Note 9) and R＄3,853 (iPhone 13).