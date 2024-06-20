President of the institute states in an interview with Poder360 that the area of ​​intangible heritage was one of the most affected

The president of Iphan (Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage), Leandro Grass (Green Party), said in an interview with Power360 on Wednesday (June 19, 2024) that the institute was “quite attacked” in government Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He stated that the few times the former President of the Republic spoke about the body, he treated it “in a derogatory and disrespectful manner”.

The president of Iphan declared that when he took over the institute in January 2023, at the beginning of the government Lula and after the Bolsonaro administration, he found “a lot of things interrupted and damaged”.

Watch (5min38s):

Leandro declared that the area of ​​intangible heritage was one of the most damaged in recent years. “To give you an idea, in 2022 Iphan invested R$1.7 million in safeguarding intangible heritage. Last year, we reached R$23 million in investment and we are investing more this year”.

“The main purpose of our management is to ensure that cultural heritage policy reaches the people who need it most”he said.

Leandro explained, for example, about the Canteiro-Modelo de Conservação project, which brings housing improvements to vulnerable residents of historic centers. “Often, a resident of a historic center, of a listed area, does not have the resources to hire an architect or suitable materials and Iphan in this action is responding to these people”.

Regarding the January 8th attacks, Leandro said that the main mark that the episode left was “a lesson that democracy needs to be constantly preserved and cultivated”.

“Right now, we are in a partnership with Palácio do Planalto, Iphan and the Federal University of Pelotas, with a conservation laboratory that is recovering 21 pieces damaged on January 8th. Among them, Di Cavalcanti’s painting, ‘As Mulatas’, which became well known for the violence he suffered with that criminal who punctured the painting 7 times.”declared Leandro.

“Our response was very effective. Brazil demonstrated at that moment, in addition to resilience and democratic capacity, a technical capacity to manage and preserve its heritage in emergency situations such as the 8th of January”he said.

Leandro Grass was a candidate for governor of the Federal District in 2022 and came in 2nd place in the dispute, with 20% of the votes. The winner was Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), who was a candidate for re-election. Asked if he will run for government of the Federal District in 2026, Leandro stated that he has that desire. He said, however, that a candidacy is not just a personal desire but “result of a construction”.

“What I will try to do in 2026 is to unite as many parties, people and leaders as possible who are willing to refound Brasília so that it returns to its dream characteristics. A fair, inclusive, plural city that represents all Brazilians”he said.

Watch the full interview (22min35s):