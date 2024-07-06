Iperf, the most harassed in Italy? They live in Milan with Rome and Monza-Brianza on the podium

Residents of the metropolitan city of Milan are the most heavily taxed Irpef taxpayers in Italy. In 2022, they paid an average personal income tax of 8,527 euros to the tax authorities. The Irpef subjects of Rome follow with 7,092, of Monza and Brianza with 6,574, of Bolzano with 6,472 and of Bologna with 6,323.

Hyperf, less ‘harassed’ of Italy? South Sardinia

The least “harassed” in the country, however, are the residents of Southern Sardinia; again in 2022 the average Irpef paid to the tax authorities in the Sardinian province by each individual taxpayer was equal to 3,338 euros. The national average, however, stood at 5,381 euros (see Table 1).

This is according to the CGIA Research Office, which has drawn up the ranking of the average Irpef amount paid to the treasury by Italian taxpayers, divided into the 107 provinces in Italy.. A fact, Venetian artisans point out, that must be read carefully: as stated in paragraph 2 of article 53 of the Constitution, our tax system is based on the criterion of progressivity. Therefore, the territories where the average Irpef tax is higher are also those where income levels are higher. It should also be noted that, most likely, where you pay more, the quality and quantity of services provided by the public administrations of these territories are often of a higher rank compared to those administered in other areas of the country where fewer taxes are paid.

In short, in Milan, Rome, Monza, Bolzano, Bologna, Parma, etc. it is true that the tax burden is higher, but this is attributable to the fact that in these provinces the concentration of the wealthiest taxpayers is greater than in the rest of the country. Furthermore, it is useful to remember that compared to the vast majority of other urban areas, these citizens pay more, but at the same time benefit from public services (health, school, transport, culture, leisure, etc.), which often have levels of quality not found elsewhere.

Irpef, there are 42 million taxpayers

There are just over 42 million Irpef taxpayers in Italy, of which 23.3 million declare income from employment, 14.5 million declare pension income, 1.6 million are self-employed and 1.6 million have other income. (rents, lands, income from movable property, etc.). In 2022, the national average amount of Irpef paid to the tax authorities was 5,381 euros. The percentage of taxpayers who paid less than the national average stood at 69 percent. This means that in Italy almost 7 out of 10 Irpef taxpayers pay less than 5,381 euros to the tax authorities per year. The area with the lowest percentage, equal to 60 percent, is the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. Lazio follows with 63 percent, Lombardy with 64 percent, Valle d’Aosta with 66 percent and Emilia Romagna and Liguria both with 67 percent. The regions, however, where the rate of less well-off taxpayers is clearly higher are found in Calabria, where 78 percent of taxpayers pay less than the national average, in the autonomous province of Trento with 80 percent and in the Marche with 84 percent (see Table 2).

Irpef, net of deductions and charges, 174 billion paid

Also in 2022, the state coffers received 174.2 billion euros of net Irpef which, as we said above, amounts to 5,381 euros for each taxpayer. These 174.2 billion, obviously, are “undersized” by at least 20 billion euros of Irpef deductions provided by law (for medical expenses, school fees, passive interests on the mortgage for the first home, building bonuses, etc.). Furthermore, contributing to reducing the tax are another 28 billion of Irpef deductible charges (social security contributions, contributions for supplementary social security, medical expenses for disabilities, spousal allowance, etc.) that reduce the overall income on which, subsequently, the corresponding Irpef rate is applied.

Irpef, Rome has the highest number of taxpayers, followed by Milan, Turin and Naples

Among the 107 Italian provinces monitored by CGIA, Rome has the highest number of Irpef taxpayers: 2.9 million people, of which 1.7 million are employed workers, 904 thousand pensioners, 107 thousand self-employed workers and 64,300 subjects with income from participation. Milan follows with 2.4 million, Turin and Naples both with 1.6, Brescia with 927,100, Bari with 828,500, Bergamo with almost 823 thousand and Bologna with 796,700 (see Table 3).

Irpef, EU we are among those who pay the most

Despite the fact that the tax burden has been decreasing in recent years, we continue to have one of the highest levels of tax pressure in the EU. In 2023, in fact, only France, Belgium, Denmark and Austria recorded a higher tax burden than ours. If in Paris the tax burden was 45.8 percent of GDP, in Brussels it stood at 45.3 percent, in Copenhagen at 44.5 percent and in Vienna at 42.9 percent. In our country, however, it reached the threshold of 42.5 percent. Among the 27 of the EU, Italy was “placed” in 5th place. Germany, on the other hand, was positioned in 10th with a tax burden of 40.6 percent and Spain in 13th with 37.8 percent. The average of European countries was 40.3 percent; 2.2 points less than the Italian average (see Table 4).

Irpef, this year the tax burden is set to drop further

According to the 2024 Economic and Financial Document, this year the tax burden is estimated at 42.1 percent of GDP, down 0.4 points compared to the threshold reached in 2023. This result is attributable to the fact that nominal GDP is expected to grow (+3.7 percent) faster than the increase in tax revenue (+2.6 percent). Therefore, tax pressure is expected to decrease. It should be remembered, in fact, that it is given by the ratio between tax revenue and nominal GDP.

The 2.6 percent increase in revenue compared to 2023 depends on a number of factors: the first is linked to economic growth (approximately +1 percent in 2024); the second to the growth of wages, thanks to contract renewals, the payment of arrears in public employment and the increase in employment. More contained, however, is the impact on revenue attributable to the tax increases planned for this year, such as the higher taxation on tobacco, the increase in VAT on some products for children, feminine hygiene and the reopening of the terms for the revaluation and payment of the substitute tax on the revaluation of land and shareholdings.

Finally, the final result was also certainly influenced by the measures that eased the tax burden on Italians in 2024, such as the reduction of personal income tax, through the elimination of the second income bracket (lower tax burden equal to approximately 4.2 billion euros) and the “mother bonus”, with the exemption from contributions for employed female workers with two children.