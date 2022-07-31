The Ipem (Institute of Weights and Measures) of the State of São Paulo has launched a series of recommendations to ensure the safety of the installation of the kit of CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) in cars. Due to the rise in fuel prices, many drivers have sought to convert their vehicles to use vehicular gas – usually cheaper.

According to data from the Ministry of Infrastructure, in the 1st half of 2022, there was a 6.5% increase in the number of vehicles approved to use CNG in the country, compared to the same period in 2021. Compared to 2020, the increase was of 47%.

Last Tuesday (26.Jul.2022), a vehicle exploded at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, while it was being fueled with CNG. The owner of the car was seriously injured and died the next day. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but the accident also serves as a warning for care and for the correct installation of the kit in the vehicle.

recommendations

According to Ipem, the driver interested in making the conversion must, in the first place, look for a workshop registered with Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology). The list of registered installers can be consulted in site from Inmetro.

Afterwards, it is necessary to provide prior authorization from the Detran (State Department of Transit). Then the driver must choose the kit installation of CNG compatible with your vehicle.

“The 3rd generation is indicated for naturally aspirated engines or engines with single or multipoint electronic injection. The 5th generation kit is recommended for more powerful and more modern vehicles. If the vehicle works with direct fuel injection, the 6th generation is used. The different generations of kits have different operating principles, performance, maintenance and prices.”, reads the Ipem statement.

The institute also recommends never using used parts from other owners. According to Ipem, components of unknown origin can present serious problems, such as leaks and lack of suitability for the type of vehicle.

“The only exception allowed is for the CNG cylinder, which can be new or requalified, as long as it has the respective requalification certificate. Care should also be taken with products offered on social networks or e-commerce when the cylinder information is not clear.”, said the institute.

Ipem recommends that the driver require the workshop to inspect the vehicle before installation. Problems in spark plugs, cables, battery, and electronic injection may compromise the installation of CNG and the overall performance of the vehicle.

For drivers in São Paulo, Detran offers a step by step how to proceed to make the fuel change in the vehicle.

With information from Brazil Agency.