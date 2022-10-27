The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, said that Ipec (formerly Ibope) will have to “close the doors” after the elections. In his assessment, the difference between the polls of voting intentions and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) calculation shows the “attempt of the biggest electoral fraud in our history”. The statement was given on Wednesday (26.Oct.2022) in an interview with Power 360.

“An attempt was made to create a narrative combining the 2 main research institutes in the country, Datafolha and Ipec, mainly with the mainstream media, which, in any case, publicizes these institutes, to try to lead to an election that would be resolved in the 1st turn with the victory of former president Lula [PT]”, said Ciro Nogueira.

Also according to the minister, qualitative research carried out by the campaign showed that “some people didn’t go to vote for president Bolsonaro because they thought Lula would win in the 1st round”.

“What happened has to be investigated. An attempt to resolve an election that, in my view, led to people being deceived”, he concluded.

Watch the full interview (45min9s):

RESEARCH IN CHECK

The questioning of the electoral surveys gained strength after the 1st round of elections. Contrary to what some research companies claimed, the former president’s advantage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) about the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was fierce. Both will contest the 2nd round of elections on October 30, 2022.

O PowerDatea media group company Power360 Journalism, last surveyed before the 1st round of September 25-27. In the survey, voting intentions were 5 to 7 days before the 1st round. It was 48% for Lula and 38% for Bolsonaro. In the case of the PT, the success of the PowerDate it was complete. Bolsonaro was 5 percentage points higher, above the survey’s margin of error, but Bolsonaro’s slow and gradual uptrend had been captured about 60 days ago, before other research firms.

After confirming the 2nd round, Bolsonaro again criticized research companies. In the same vein as Ciro Nogueira, the president said that the fact that the surveys show more voting intentions for Lula helps the rival to win more votes. According to him, after the results of these elections, this will no longer happen. “Also because I don’t think they will continue doing research“, said.

The day after the 1st round, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that “Contrary to surveys, the numbers are not wrong”. AND expressed his desire in vote the regulation of election polls in Congress.

Minister Anderson Torres (Justice and Public Security) announced on October 4 that he had sent a request to the PF to open an inquiry related to polls on voting intentions. According to him, the request meets a representation that indicated “conducts that, in theory, characterize the practice of crimes perpetrated by some institutes”.

Last Friday (Oct 21), the deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) filed a request for the creation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate companies. Read the names of the congressmen who signed.