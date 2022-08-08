A study that the president of the agency showed to the government indicates that families in the group will rise from 5.1% of the total in 2021 to 4%

Families in extreme poverty will account for 4% of the total in the country by the end of the year, shows a study by Erik Figueiredo, president of the ipea. It was 5.1% in 2019, before the pandemic.

The study to which can 360 had access was presented by Figueiredo at a government meeting on Friday. It hasn’t been published yet. It is the 1st work to show the fall. Research on the topic is carried out with the most recent data available, from the end of 2021.

The president of IPEA made estimates based on the increase in the number of beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil in relation to Bolsa Família, the previous program, and the minimum payment to R$ 400 at the beginning of 2022. From January to June, 4 million families were incorporated.

In June, Congress approved a new increase, to R$600, which the government starts paying in August. This value is not considered in the study.

Families in extreme poverty will account for 9.9% of the global total in the World Bank projection that Figueiredo uses in the study. This will represent an increase of 15% compared to 2019, the last year before the pandemic. They were 8.6% of families in 2019 and will be 9.9% at the end of this year. These are people with an individual income of less than US$ 1.90.

People below the extreme poverty line at the end of 2022 worldwide are expected to be 703 million. It would be 588 million without the pandemic. Therefore, there will be 115 million more in a situation of great vulnerability compared to the scenario without a pandemic. All global numbers since 2017 are projections.

Extra spending on social programs will reach R$ 200 billion this year. Aid Brazil alone will have R$ 115 billion. The Bolsa Família had about R$ 30 billion per year. Increases in the value of the benefit and in the number of families served will reduce extreme poverty, said Figueiredo.

earn until july

Auxílio Brasil paid R$29.7 billion more from January to July 2022 than Bolsa Família in the same period in 2021. The distribution was as follows:

North East – BRL 12.9 billion;

– BRL 12.9 billion; Southeast – BRL 9.6 billion;

– BRL 9.6 billion; North – BRL 3 billion;

– BRL 3 billion; South – BRL 2.3 billion;

– BRL 2.3 billion; Midwest – BRL 1.9 billion.

With Emergency Aid in 2020, the total number of families in extreme poverty decreased to 4.2%. It increased again in 2021 to 6%. Figueiredo stated that this was the result of the search for fiscal rebalancing. “Without it, poverty tends to increase. It was like that from 2015 to 2018”.

more jobs

For every 100 new families in Auxílio Brasil until July, there were 37 more job openings in the country. Figueiredo said it was never like that during Bolsa Família, not even during the program’s great expansion in 2009. “Microeconomic reforms have given companies greater capacity to hire”he said.

Figueiredo points out that the number of new vacancies contradicts the idea that social benefits harm the job market because people tend to stop looking for a job.

Brazil had the biggest drop in the unemployment rate of the G20 countries until April 2022. It reached 10.5%, a reduction of 4.3 percentage points in 1 year. In June, there was a new drop, to 9.3%.

In February, analysts’ forecasts indicated that only with GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth of 3.5% per year until 2026, the rate would drop to 9.5%. In Figueiredo’s assessment, these estimates failed because they used lagged parameters.

income gain

Figueiredo compared the payment of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, which takes effect in August, with the June values ​​of the basic food basket in 15 states and the Federal District, where data is available.

The amount would be enough to pay 77% of the basic food basket in São Paulo, at the bottom, and 109% in Sergipe, at the top.

In December 2015, the average amount of Bolsa Família was enough to pay 33% of the basic food basket in São Paulo, the lowest on the list, and 54% in Paraíba, the highest.

In December 2010, it went from 33% in São Paulo and the Federal District to 51% in Paraíba.