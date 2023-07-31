Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/31/2023 – 2:09 pm Share

New chairman of the UN’s intergovernmental climate panel warns against “overestimating” the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC, but criticizes insufficient policies to deal with climate change. UN Secretary-General Jim Skea warned against overestimating the target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

In an interview given to the German magazine Der Spiegel, published this weekend, the Scottish scientist said that the international community overvalues ​​the target established in the Paris Agreement.

“We should not despair and fall into a state of shock if global temperatures rise to this level,” he said.

In another interview given to the German news agency DPA, he explained in more detail the reasons that led him to this conclusion.

“If we constantly communicate the message that we are doomed to extinction, it will paralyze people and prevent them from taking the necessary measures to control climate change,” he said.

“The world will not end at more than 1.5°C,” Skea said. “Either way, it will be a more dangerous world,” he added.

He noted that the failure to limit global warming would generate numerous problems and social tensions, but would still not pose an existential threat to humanity.

UN estimates suggest that the measures adopted by countries to contain global warming will not be enough to reach the target stipulated by the Paris Agreement.

Skea, born in Dundee, Scotland, has a degree in physics and wrote his doctoral thesis on energy research. He had worked at Imperial College London since 2009.

The 69-year-old researcher has been involved with the IPCC since its founding in the 1990s, of which he was named president on Wednesday of last week.

To Spiegel, he said there are good reasons to be optimistic in the battle against global warming.

“Each measure we adopt to mitigate climate change already helps”, he noted, adding that this is becoming increasingly economically viable.

For him, the main objective in the short term should be the expansion of renewable energies to reduce emissions resulting from the generation of energy through fossil fuels and the combustion of motor vehicles.

“In the long term, we probably won’t be able to live without technological solutions like capturing CO2 underground.”

Individual abstinences are not enough

Skea believes that one area where there will be major difficulties will be changing people’s lifestyles. In his view, no scientist should tell people how they have to live and what they have to eat.

“Individual abstinence is a good thing, but alone it does not address changes to the necessary extent,” he said. “If we want to live more climate-consciously, we will need a completely new infrastructure. People will not start using bicycles if there are no cycle paths”, he argues.

The Scotsman also wants to adapt the IPCC to provide better and more targeted warnings to specific groups of people about how they can combat climate change.

He refers to groups such as urban planners, landowners and entrepreneurs.

“This is all about real people and their real lives, not scientific abstractions,” he told DPA.

In his tenure at the head of the IPCC, Skea also hopes to see progress on how and where funds should be sent to address the issue globally.

“There’s plenty of money in the world; the challenge is getting it to go to the right places,” she concluded.

insufficient policies

Last week, in an interview after defeating the candidacy of Brazilian researcher Thelma Krug for the presidency of the IPCC, he said that the policies adopted by countries to deal with global warming were not enough.

“[Os governos] failed to put in place policies ambitious enough to make it possible for the Paris targets to be achieved,” he said, quoted by Reuters news agency.

“The fact that these things are happening is not surprising in a way, but rather the speed at which this has hit us, and unless we take further action to reduce emissions, we will see this get worse.”

rc (AFP, Reuters, DPA)