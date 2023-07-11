Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

07/11/2023 – 4:50 am

Share



The IBGE releases today, 11, the inflation for June, measured by the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In May, the indicator was 0.23%, accumulating increases of 3.94% in 12 months and 2.95% in the accumulated from January to May of this year.

Except for the period of the 3rd quarter of last year, when the full index was artificially negative due to tax cuts, the monthly indicator has not appeared in the negative field since May 2020.

+ Currencies: dollar retreats against rivals, after fall in US inflation expectations

With cheaper gasoline and supermarkets in June, most economists believe that inflation for the month will be negative.

Deflation, in turn, reinforces the wave of downward revisions that the projections for the variation in prices for the year have been having.

With this, the number of banks, consultancies and analysis houses increases, although still in the minority, which are already betting, for the first time, that the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) will manage to end 2023 below the inflation target ceiling. for the year.

For this year, the Central Bank (BC) pursues the target of 3.25%, with a tolerance margin between 1.75% and 4.75%.























