The median calculated in the Focus Report for the IPCA, the official inflation index, for 2022 continues to point to the second consecutive year of breach of the target to be pursued by the Central Bank (BC). The projection continued at 5.03%, against 5.00% of this year’s target ceiling. A month ago, the forecast was 5.02%.

For 2021, the median has marginally decreased from 10.02% to 10.01%, but it is almost double the upper band of the inflationary target (5.25%). The estimate was 10.18% four weeks ago.

Considering the 29 responses in the last five working days, the expectation for the 2021 IPCA increased from 10.00% to 9.96%. For 2022, 28 updates were made in the last five days, with estimates ranging from 4.98% to 4.97%.

After weeks of deceleration in the wake of the harsher tone of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) in December, the median expectation for 2023 rose again and moved away from the center of next year’s target (3.25%), passing from 3.38% to 3.41%. For 2024, the median remained at 3.00%.

Four weeks ago, these projections were 3.50% and 3.10%, respectively. The target for 2023 is inflation of 3.25%, with a margin of 1.5 points (from 1.75% to 4.75%). For 2024, the goal is 3.00%, with a margin of 1.5 points (from 1.5% to 4.5%).

In a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) this month, the BC updated its projections for inflation with estimates of 10.2% in 2021, 4.7% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023. The collegiate raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.25% per year.

other months

Financial market economists reduced the forecast for the IPCA in December 2021, from a high of 0.69% to 0.68%, according to the Market Focus Report, released by the Central Bank. A month earlier, the projected percentage was 0.72%.

For January, the projection in Focus rose from 0.48% to 0.47%, from 0.55% four weeks ago. The Focus Report also revised the projection for the IPCA in February 2022, which rose from 0.70% to 0.71%. A month ago, it was at 0.69%

Smoothed inflation for the next 12 months went from a high of 5.11% to 5.07% from one week to another – a month ago, it was at 5.36%.

