Index accumulates high of 6.47% in the last 12 months; year, accumulated inflation is 4.7%

The IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), which measures the country’s official inflation, registered an increase of 0.59% in October. The result comes after 3 months of deflation (falling prices). In September, the index had been -0.29%.

O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Thursday (10.Nov.2022). Here’s the intact of the report (900 KB).



October’s inflation was slightly higher than expected by the financial market, which estimated a rise of 0.50%.

In the year, the official inflation in Brazil accumulates a high of 4.70%. In 12 months, of 6.47%. The percentage is above the government’s target for this year (from 3% to 5%).

Among the 9 groups of products and services surveyed, 8 had a rise in the month.

The group clothing had the most intense increase: 1.22%. However, what weighed the most on the index result was the group food and drinkswith growth of 0.72% and impact of 0.16 percentage point (pp) on the IPCA.

Following the major influences are the groups of health and personal care (1.16% and 0.15 pp) and transport (0.58% and 0.12 pp).

The transport group was pulled by the increase in airfares. On the other hand, gasoline (-1.56%), diesel oil (-2.19%) and vehicular gas (-1.21%) followed a downward trend.

“There is a clear contrast, because food and transport, the 2 most important groups, had a negative variation in September and an increase in October”, said the research manager, Pedro Kislanov.

Of the 9 groups, only Communication fell (-0.48%).

INPC: 0.47% IN OCTOBER

The INPC (National Consumer Price Index) rose 0.47% in October. In the year, the indicator accumulates 4.81% and, in the last 12 months, 6.46%.