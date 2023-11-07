Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 8:55

The minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, released this Tuesday, 7th, indicated that the projection for the IPCA of 2024, the BC’s priority horizon for meeting the inflation target, is at 3 .6% in the reference scenario. The estimate, which had already been informed in last week’s statement, is slightly higher than the 3.5% estimated in the previous Copom, in September, and remains above the center of the target of 3.0%.

+ Campos Neto: in two years, Brazil’s financial system will be ready for AI

For 2025, which has a minority weight in monetary policy decisions, the projection is 3.2% – slightly above the central target of 3.0% for the year -, against 3.1% in September. For 2023, the BC’s expectation in the reference scenario is 4.7%, much lower than the previous Copom projection (5.0%), remaining below the target ceiling of 4.75%, and avoiding the third consecutive year of breach of the BC’s main objective.

All projections were already included in last week’s statement, when the Copom continued the cycle of cutting the Selic (the basic interest rate) with a drop of 0.50 percentage points, from 12.75% to 12.25% per year.

In relation to administered prices, the minutes repeated the projections already informed in the statement of 9.3% for 2023, 5.0% for 2024 and 3.6% for 2025. In August, the projections were 10.5%, 4 .5% and 3.6%, respectively.

The reference scenario assumes the interest rate varying according to the Focus survey and the exchange rate starting at R$5.00 (rounded in the document, as explained by Copom) and evolving according to Purchasing Power Parity (PPC). Furthermore, the premise is that the barrel of oil approximately follows the future market curve for the next six months and rises at 2% per year thereafter. The BC still considers the hypothesis of a “green” tariff flag on the electricity bill for the end of 2023, 2024 and 2025.

In the statement and minutes, the Copom indicated that it should maintain the same rate of interest cuts in the next meetings. “If the expected scenario is confirmed, the Committee members unanimously foresee a reduction of the same magnitude in the next meetings and assess that this is the appropriate pace to maintain the contractionary monetary policy necessary for the disinflationary process.”

The panel once again did not determine the duration of the basic interest rate easing cycle and repeated that the total magnitude of the easing cycle over time will depend on the evolution of some elements. They are: “the evolution of inflationary dynamics, especially the components most sensitive to monetary policy and economic activity, inflation expectations, particularly longer-term ones, inflation projections, the output gap and the balance of scratchs”.

The Copom also highlighted its commitment to re-anchoring expectations and disinflationary dynamics, on the one hand, and adjusting the level of monetary tightening in real terms given the more benign dynamics of anticipated inflation in the projections of the reference scenario, on the other. .

Therefore, the collegiate once again preached serenity and moderation in the conduct of monetary policy.

“The Committee reinforces the need to persevere with a contractionary monetary policy until not only the disinflation process is consolidated but also the anchoring of expectations around its goals”, reiterated the document.