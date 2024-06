darlanlvarengai darlanlvarenga – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/darlanlvarenga/ 06/26/2024 – 9:05

The June inflation preview was 0.39%, slowing down after the 0.44% rate recorded in May, according to the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), released this Wednesday, 26, by the IBGE.

In 12 months, however, the index was 4.06%, above the 3.70% observed in the immediately previous 12 months. In June 2023, the rate was 0.04%.