Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/28/2023 – 10:33

The 0.33% increase recorded in November by the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) was the lowest for the month since 2019, when it rose 0.14%.

The result caused the accumulated rate in 12 months to cool down, after a sequence of three consecutive months of acceleration, according to data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In November 2022, the IPCA-15 had registered an increase of 0.53%. In October 2023, the rate was 0.21%.

As a result, the IPCA-15 rate accumulated over 12 months slowed from 5.05% in October 2023 to 4.84% in November 2023, the lowest result since August of this year, when it was at 4.24%.