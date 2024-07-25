From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/25/2024 – 9:03

The preview of inflation in July was 0.30%, after a rate of 0.39% recorded in June, according to the National Broad Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), released this Thursday, 25th by the IBGE.

In 12 months, the index accelerated to 4.45%, above the 4.06% observed in the immediately previous 12 months.

The result was above market expectations. A Reuters survey of economists estimated a 0.23% increase in July.

July inflation was driven by the rise in fuels (1.39%) and airline tickets (19.21%). According to the IBGE, the Transport group alone accounted for more than half (0.23 percentage points) of the month’s index.

In relation to the fuels, Gasoline (1.43%), ethanol (1.78%) and diesel oil (0.09%) were high, while vehicle gas (-0.25%) registered a fall.

The good news came in food prices. The group Food and drinks had deflation of 0.44%, after eight consecutive months of growth. Among the biggest falls, the highlight was the prices of carrot (-21.60%), of the tomato (-17.94%), of onion (-7.89%) and fruits (-2.88%). On the high side, the highlights are: long life milk (2.58%) and the ground coffee (2.54%).

In the Housing group, the increase was mainly influenced by electricity (1.20%). In July, the yellow tariff flag came into effect, which adds R$1.885 to every 100 kWh consumed.

Expectations for the year

The official inflation target is 3%, always with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points either way.

The Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, which captures market perception of economic indicators, showed that the expectations for the IPCA at the end of this year rose to 4.05%down 4% the previous week, in what was the first drop in the projection after nine consecutive weeks of growth.