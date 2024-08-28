Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/28/2024 – 10:39

Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, 28, that the data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) for August, released the day before, were better than previous figures, but still did not provide comfort, reiterating that the autarchy will do whatever is necessary to reach the inflation target.

Speaking at the 25th Santander Conference, Campos Neto also stated that the disinflation process in Brazil has slowed down, adding that implicit inflations cause discomfort and that he has seen a further unanchoring in inflation expectations recently.

The IBGE reported on Tuesday that the IPCA-15 decelerated in August, rising 0.19%, in line with expectations. In 12 months, the index reached 4.35%, close to the ceiling of the Central Bank’s target of 4.50%.