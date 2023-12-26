Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 13:08

Inflation measured by the Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) should close the month of December between 0.2% and 0.3%, predicted this Tuesday, 26th, the economist and coordinator of the index at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), André Braz. He says that at the beginning of the month his expectations pointed to inflation of 0.40%.

“And 0.40% would not be a surprise because of seasonal events such as increases in air tickets and fresh products. Fresh prices rose, but not by much”, observed the economist.

Braz recognizes that fruit and vegetable prices rose in the wake of greater demand in the face of lower supply, but not at the usual magnitude for this time of year.

“This shows that December could have lower inflation, between 0.2% and 0.3%”, reiterated the economist.

The IPC-S, in the third four-week period of December, as FGV announced earlier, rose 0.18%, showing a slowdown in the pace of increase, which reached 0.25% in the second reading of the index this month.

“I have in my spreadsheets that the IPCA will close the year at 4.4% and the IPC-S between 3.4% and 3.6%. During the year the IPC-S did not work well as a proxy for the IPCA, but now at the end of the year the two will converge”, said Braz in an interview with BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

2024 and challenges for BC

With regard to inflation in 2024, Braz said that the Central Bank (BC) will have to look at the service segments and monitored prices where the indexation effect is more pronounced.

For him, the phase is good for monetary easing policy as the Selic has been falling based on underlying inflation, which is where the BC is able to act. The problem will be the segments of free services and prices monitored by the government, which are highly indexed.

“This is where, for example, free education services come in, which are expected to rise 10% in 2024 in the face of inflation that is expected to end 2023 with a rate below 5%. The same is happening with rents”, said Braz. “The BC will have to look at services and monitoring, where the pressures will come from”, reiterated the economist, for whom the chance of inflation remaining low next year will depend on food, which, in turn, will depend on El Niño .

Year of adjustments

Still, according to Braz, 2024 will be a year of adjustments, but especially in the fiscal field. The fact that, for now, expectations are anchored for 2025 and 2026, according to Braz, shows that the market is hopeful of some positive outcome in the fiscal next year.

“Inflation expectations for 2025 and 2026 are stable. If Minister Haddad continues to give clear signals that he wants fiscal adjustment, he will favor the exchange rate and inflation will suffer less pressure”, said Braz, adding that, in turn, the BC will feel freer to maintain the pace of cuts in the Selic.

For him, risk rating agencies have already bought into this idea and so has the market. “It is undeniable that we are in a better scenario”, said the FGV economist.