Estadão Content
07/16/2024 – 8:31

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S), from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), accelerated from 0.26% to 0.30% between the first and second four-week periods of July. In the accumulated 12 months, the variation went from 3.83% to 3.87% in the period.

In this reading, there was an acceleration in five of the eight expense classes that make up the indicator, with emphasis on Education, reading and recreation (0.22% to 1.39%), driven by airfare (1.03% to 7.76%).

Also recording increases were Miscellaneous Expenses (0.93% to 1.34%), Housing (0.12% to 0.24%), Transportation (0.25% to 0.37%) and Communication (-0.03% to 0.20%), driven, respectively, by banking services (1.79% to 2.44%), residential electricity tariff (0.20% to 0.86%), gasoline (0.51% to 0.96%) and monthly fee for pay TV (-0.24% to 0.21%).

At the other end, Food (0.23% to -0.41%), Health and Personal Care (0.48% to 0.35%) and Clothing (0.05% to -0.10%) recorded a slowdown.

Influences

The biggest upward influences on the IPC-S in the second four-week period of the month came from airfare, banking services, gasoline, residential electricity rates and long-life milk (5.55% to 2.61%).

The biggest negative influences came from tomatoes (-4.98% to -12.75%), papaya (-18.22% to -22.54%), carrots (-11.32% to -18.52%), onions (-4.60% to -6.57%) and silver bananas (-5.40% to -5.38%).