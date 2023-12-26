Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 8:26

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) rose 0.18% in the third four-week period of December, compared to an increase of 0.25% in the second reading of the month, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Tuesday, 26th. . As a result, the index accumulates an increase of 3.44% in 12 months, lower than the 3.51% recorded in the previous four weeks.

Five of the eight classes of expenses that make up the indicator registered a decrease in their variation rates in this reading, with emphasis on Miscellaneous Expenses (1.26% to 0.07%), driven by the item banking services (2.34% to 0.07%), 15%).

There was also a slowdown in Education, Reading and Recreation (0.96% to 0.67%),

Housing (0.32% to 0.23%), Health and Personal Care (-0.29% to -0.31%) and Communication (-0.33% to -0.35%), under the influence of passage airline (4.13% to 2.98%), residential rent (0.77% to 0.43%), medicines in general (0.10% to -0.04%) and home telephone tariff (-1 .95% to -2.58%), respectively.

On the other hand, there was an acceleration in Food (0.49% to 0.60%), Clothing (0.03% to 0.25%) and Transport (-0.13% to -0.10%), pressured by rice and beans (3.89% to 4.90%), belts and bags (0.73% to 1.30%) and gasoline (-1.20% to -0.92%).

Influences

The biggest downward influences on the IPC-S in the third four-week period of December came from perfume (-9.50% to -6.60%), gasoline (-1.20% to -0.92%) and tomatoes (- 6.60% to 6.28%), along with deodorant (-3.42% to -5.14%) and mango (-12.93% to -12.57%).

The biggest upward pressures came from the items airfare (4.13% to 2.98%), potatoes (13.52% to 16.76%) and residential water and sewage fees (1.78% to 1.87%), followed by health plan and insurance (0.65% to 0.65%) and silver banana (10.11% to 11.59%)