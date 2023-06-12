Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/12/2023 – 8:34 am

Share



The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) recorded zero change (0.0%) in the first four weeks of June, after rising 0.08% at the end of May. The information was released this Monday by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In 12 months, the indicator accumulates a positive variation of 2.32%, compared to 3.01% in the fourth four-week period of May.

+ IPC-Fipe rises 0.11% in the first four weeks of June, slowing down after advancing 0.20% in May

Among the eight expense classes that make up the indicator, six decelerated in the period, with emphasis on the behavior of the Transport group (-0.22% to -0.79%), driven by the gasoline item (-1.97% to – 3.09%).

There was also a decrease in the groups Food (0.41% to 0.11%), Health and Personal Care (0.73% to 0.55%), Communication (0.22% to -0.11%), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.94% to 0.76%) and Clothing (0.46% to 0.40%), with emphasis on vegetables (2.19% to -0.54%), hygiene articles and personal care (0.74% to 0.39%), mobile phone tariff (0.62% to -0.36%), lottery game (11.77% to 8.61%) and women’s clothing (0. 56% to 0.24%), respectively.

On the other hand, the FGV recorded acceleration in the groups Education, Reading and Recreation (-3.37% to -2.11%) and Housing (0.85% to 0.89%), with emphasis on the items airfare (- 17.91% to -13.23%) and residential water and sewage rate (2.58% to 3.24%).























