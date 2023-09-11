Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 8:55

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) fell 0.02% in the first four weeks of September, after registering a drop of 0.22% at the end of August, the Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) reported this Monday, 11th. ). With this result, the indicator accumulates an increase of 3.86% in 12 months, compared to 3.90% in August.

In this reading, four of the eight expense classes that make up the IPC-S registered an increase, with emphasis on Education, reading and recreation, whose rate went from -2.76% to -1.59%, driven by airfare (-16 .36% to -11.36%).

There was also an increase in Transport (0.39% to 0.95%), Food (-0.84% ​​to -0.68%) and Communication (0.03% to 0.06%). In these expense classes, it is worth highlighting the behavior of: gasoline (1.24% to 2.75%), vegetables (-6.87% to -4.91%) and telephone, internet and pay TV combo (-0.23% to -0.12%).

On the other hand, there was a decrease in this reading Health and personal care (0.36% to 0.03%), Miscellaneous expenses (-0.06% to -0.18%), Clothing (-0.25% to -0. 36%) and Housing (0.51% to 0.46%) driven, respectively, by hygiene and personal care items (0.45% to -0.79%), banking services (-0.05% to – 0.24%), children’s shoes (1.80% to -0.07%) and residential electricity tariff (2.42% to 2.07%).

Influences

In the first four weeks of September, the biggest positive influence on the IPC-S came from gasoline (1.24% to 2.75%), followed by residential electricity tariffs (2.42% to 2.07%), flat and health insurance (0.61% to 0.61%), diesel fuel (6.92% to 11.36%) and new car (0.64% to 0.74%).

Among the negative influences, the biggest came from airfare (-16.33% to -11.30%), followed by papaya (-15.15% to -19.93%), potatoes (-15. 21% to -13.70%), long-life milk (-1.42% to -3.64%) and ethanol (-5.17% to -4.31%).