admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/23/2023 – 8:27 am

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) fell again, by 0.18%, in the third four-week period of August, after falling by 0.07% in the second reading of the month. With the result, the accumulated index in 12 months of the IPC-S changed from 4.05% to 3.94%. The information was released this Wednesday, 23, by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

In this reading, five of the eight expense classes slowed down, with emphasis on the Education, reading and recreation group (-0.64% to -1.57%), driven by airfare (-4.97% to -10.18 %).

There was also a decrease in Transport (0.37% to 0.20%), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.43% to 0.01%), Food (-0.78% to -0.88%) and Health and Personal Care (0.63% to 0.53%) driven, respectively, by gasoline (1.36% to 0.78%), banking services (0.65% to -0.05%), vegetables (-5 .42% to -7.18%) and hygiene and personal care articles (1.33% to 0.98%).

On the other hand, the groups Housing (-0.09% to 0.18%), Clothing (-0.24% to -0.18%) and Communication (-0. 01% to 0.02%). In these expense classes, it is worth mentioning the items: residential electricity tariff (0.10% to 1.12%), men’s clothing (-0.56% to -0.13%) and streaming services (2.40% to 2.86%), respectively.

Influences

The biggest downward influences on the IPC-S, in addition to airfare, came from potatoes (-13.49% to -15.80%); tomato (-6.64% to -9.84%); ethanol (-2.76% to -4.62%) and urban bus fare (-2.34% to -1.71%).

The main positive influences in this reading, in addition to residential electricity and gasoline tariffs, were health plans and insurance (0.61% to 0.61%); new automobile (1.04% to 0.86%) and perfume (1.90% to 1.76%).