06/02/2023 – 8:53 am

The Consumer Price Index – Weekly (IPC-S) recorded a deceleration in all seven capitals surveyed in the passage from the third quadrissemana to the fourth measurement of May, informed this Friday morning, 2, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) . The indicator ended the month cooling down to 0.08%, down from 0.45% in the third four-week period and down from 0.50% in April.

In this reading, the most significant deceleration occurred in Belo Horizonte (0.85% to 0.22%). Then come Salvador (0.70% to 0.09%); Rio de Janeiro (0.17% to -0.25%); Porto Alegre (0.19% to -0.19%); Brasília (-0.32% to -0.65%); Recife (-0.15% to -0.39%) and São Paulo (0.84% ​​to 0.61%).























