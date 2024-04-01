Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/04/2024 – 8:32

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) decreased to 0.10% at the end of March, after closing February with a variation of 0.55%. In the third four-week period of March, the increase was 0.22%. The information was released this Monday, 1st, by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV). As a result, the index accumulates an increase of 2.93% in 12 months.

The IPC-S variation in the month came at the bottom of the Broadcast Projections estimate range. The median pointed to a slowdown of 0.13% and the ceiling was 0.19%.

In this reading, six of the eight expense classes registered decreases in relation to the previous four weeks: Transport (0.50% to 0.21%), Education, Reading and Recreation (-2.00% to -2.22%), Health and Personal Care (0.44% to 0.32%), Food (0.67% to 0.56%), Communication (-0.08% to -0.31%) and Clothing (0.07% to -0.03%).

The behavior of these groups was determined, respectively, by gasoline (1.23% to 0.35%), airfare (-10.90% to -12.03%), hygiene articles and personal care (0.81% to 0.40%), fruits (4.57% to 3.38%), telephone, internet and pay TV combo (-0.10% to -0.46%) and clothing services (0.00 % to -1.58%).

There was, on the other hand, an acceleration in Housing (0.47% to 0.53%) and Miscellaneous Expenses (0.41% to 0.42%), driven, respectively, by residential electricity tariff (-0.37% to 0.35%) and bicycle repair (0.10% to 0.49%).

Influences

The biggest individual influences that pulled the index down in this IPC-S reading were airfare (-10.90% to -12.03%), potatoes (-14.25% to -16.51%) , carrot (-4.43% to -6.51%), skin protectors (-2.62% to -2.40%) and telephone, internet and pay TV combo (-0.10% to -0.46%).

At the other end, residential rent (3.14% to 2.61%), onion (18.56% to 17.35%), health plan and insurance (0.65% to 0.65%) increased the index. %), silver banana (9.42% to 6.97%) and banking services (0.74% to 0.74%).