Estadão Content 08/02/2023 – 8:22 am

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) registered a decrease in five of the seven capitals surveyed in the passage from the third to the fourth quadrissemana of July, informed this Wednesday, 2, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In the period, the indicator cooled from 0.10% to 0.07%. The biggest deceleration was registered in Belo Horizonte (0.06% to -0.32%). Then come Recife (-0.06% to -0.35%); Rio de Janeiro (-0.07% to -0.26%); Salvador (0.36% to 0.26%) and Porto Alegre (0.17% to 0.10%). On the other hand, there was acceleration in Brasília (0.89% to 1.07%) and São Paulo (-0.15% to 0.04%), according to the FGV.