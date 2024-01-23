Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/23/2024 – 8:39

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) accelerated from 0.49% to 0.59% between the second and third four weeks of January, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) reported this Tuesday, 23rd. With the result, the index accumulates an increase of 3.33% in 12 months, after 3.23% in the previous reading.

There was an acceleration in six of the eight groups that make up the indicator, with emphasis on Education, reading and recreation, whose rate went from 1.51% to 2.11% driven by formal courses (3.35% to 5.05%).

There was also progress in Health and personal care (0.10% to 0.24%), Food (1.62% to 1.69%), Housing (0.07% to 0.16%), Miscellaneous expenses (0 .08% to 0.13%) and Communication (-0.12% to -0.06%) impacted, respectively, by hygiene and personal care items (-0.79% to -0.24%), processed meat and fish (-0.89% to -0.27%), residential condominiums (0.09% to 0.97%), freight forwarder (-0.08% to 0.43%) and home telephone tariff (-1.19% to -0.51%).

On the other hand, there was a slowdown in Clothing (0.25% to -0.11%) and Transport (-0.19% to -0.23%) driven by men's footwear (0.64% to -0.45% ) and taxi fare (0.56% to -3.26%), respectively.

Influences

The biggest upward influences in this reading of the IPC-S came from elementary school courses (4.32% to 6.51%); English potato (26.53% to 27.42%); higher education course (2.48% to 3.75%); tomato (12.27% to 13.44%) and silver banana (16.33% to 15.07%).

At the other end, they pulled the index down: gasoline (-0.76% to -0.81%); residential rent (-0.73% to -0.95%); airfare (-0.25% to -1.17%); shampoo, conditioner and cream (-3.69% to -3.55%) and ethanol (-2.16% to -2.41%).