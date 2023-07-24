Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2023 – 9:03 am Share

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) increased by 0.10% in the third quadrissemana of July, after increasing 0.07% in the second reading of the month. The information was disclosed this Monday, 24th, by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). In 12 months, the indicator accumulates a positive variation of 3.56%, compared to 3.53% in the previous four-week period.

Among the eight categories of expenses that make up the indicator, four accelerated in the period, with emphasis on the Transport group (0.20% to 0.76%), led by the new car item (-3.20% to -1.24%).

There was also an increase in the Miscellaneous expenses (0.20% to 0.49%), Health and personal care (0.02% to 0.09%) and Education, reading and recreation (1.19% to 1.24%) groups. In these expense classes, it is worth highlighting the behavior of the items: banking services (0.08% to 0.63%), hygiene and personal care articles (-0.83% to -0.57%) and musical concert (-0.72% to 0.36%).

On the other hand, there was cooling in Housing (-0.42% to -0.74%), Food (-0.08% to -0.18%), Clothing (0.24% to -0.11%) and Communication (0.16% to 0.10%) driven, respectively, by residential electricity tariff (-1.82% to -3.20%), vegetables (3.70% to 2.32%), men’s clothing (0.29% to -0.31%) and streaming services (0.15% to 0.00%).