Estadão Content
01/11/2023 – 8:41

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) accelerated in six of the seven capitals between the third and fourth four weeks of October, the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) announced this Wednesday morning, the 1st. During the period, the index increased from 0.35% to 0.45%. The most significant increase among the capitals occurred in Brasília (0.83% to 1.32%), followed by Porto Alegre (0.08% to 0.21%), Recife (0.13% to 0.23%) , Belo Horizonte (0.69% to 0.77%), Rio de Janeiro (0.37% to 0.43%) and São Paulo (0.29% to 0.35%). There was a slowdown only in Salvador (0.34% to 0.31%), according to FGV.