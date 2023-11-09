Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/11/2023 – 8:20

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) registered an acceleration in five of the seven capitals surveyed in the first four weeks of November, Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) reported this Thursday. During the period, the full index accelerated from 0.45% to 0.53%. The most significant increase among the capitals was recorded in São Paulo (0.35% to 0.52%). Next come Rio de Janeiro (0.43% to 0.54%); Salvador (0.31% to 0.37%); Porto Alegre (0.21% to 0.27%) and Belo Horizonte (0.77% to 0.79%). On the other hand, there was a cooling in Brasília (1.32% to 1.17%) and Recife (0.23% to 0.20%).