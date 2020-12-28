IPC Recruitment 2020-21: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Marketing Assistant to Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 9 February 2021 through the prescribed application format to be a part of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) recruitment 2020-21.

Important Date-

Last date for submission of application form – 09 February 2021

Name and Number of posts

Marketing Assistant- 01 post

Scientific Assistant – 05 posts

Administrative Assistant – 04 posts

Library Assistant – 09 posts

Driver -01 Posts

Educational Qualifications-

The department has set different educational qualifications for different posts. It is compulsory to pass master’s degree from 8th. In such a situation, candidates are advised to read the official notification for more information related to educational qualification before filling the application form.

the wages-

Marketing Assistant- 44900-142400 / – Thousand rupees per month

Scientific Assistant – .35400-112400 / – Thousand rupees per month

Administrative Assistant – 29200-92300 / – Thousand rupees per month

Library attendant – 18000-56900 / – thousand rupees per month

Driver – 19900-63200 / thousand rupees per month

Age Range- Maximum 30 years.

Address for sending application

Administrative Officer (I / c), Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Sector 23, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad-201002

Official website

Official notification