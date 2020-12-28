IPC Recruitment 2020-21: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Marketing Assistant to Driver. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 9 February 2021 through the prescribed application format to be a part of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) recruitment 2020-21.
Important Date-
Last date for submission of application form – 09 February 2021
Name and Number of posts
Marketing Assistant- 01 post
Scientific Assistant – 05 posts
Administrative Assistant – 04 posts
Library Assistant – 09 posts
Driver -01 Posts
Educational Qualifications-
The department has set different educational qualifications for different posts. It is compulsory to pass master’s degree from 8th. In such a situation, candidates are advised to read the official notification for more information related to educational qualification before filling the application form.
the wages-
Marketing Assistant- 44900-142400 / – Thousand rupees per month
Scientific Assistant – .35400-112400 / – Thousand rupees per month
Administrative Assistant – 29200-92300 / – Thousand rupees per month
Library attendant – 18000-56900 / – thousand rupees per month
Driver – 19900-63200 / thousand rupees per month
Age Range- Maximum 30 years.
Address for sending application
Administrative Officer (I / c), Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Sector 23, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad-201002
.
