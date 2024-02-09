Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2024 – 7:07

The Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.43% in the first four weeks of February, slowing down slightly compared to the 0.46% increase seen in January, according to data published this Friday -Friday, 9th, by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

In this month's initial reading, six of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe lost strength, turned downwards or deepened deflation: Housing (from 0.04% in January to -0.01% in the first four weeks of February), Food (from 1 .09% to 0.96%), Personal Expenses (from -0.35% to -0.48%), Health (from 0.40% to 0.22%), Clothing (from 0.24% to 0 .13%) and Education (from 4.15% to 3.10%).

On the other hand, there was an acceleration from one period to the next in the Transport category (from 0.34% to 0.97%).

See below how the IPC-Fipe components looked in the first four weeks of February:

– Housing: -0.01%

– Food: 0.96%

– Transport: 0.97%

– Personal Expenses: -0.48%

– Health: 0.22%

– Clothing: 0.13%

– Education: 3.10%

– General Index: 0.43%