10/11/2023 – 7:36

The Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.39% in the first four weeks of November, accelerating compared to the 0.30% increase at the end of October, according to data published in this Friday, 10th, by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

However, only two of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe gained strength in this month’s initial reading: Food (from an increase of 0.73% in October to an increase of 1.25% in the first four weeks of November) and Health (from 0. 71% to 0.78%).

On the other hand, there was a slowdown between October and the first four weeks of November in the categories Housing (from -0.31% to -0.35%), Transport (from 0.03% to -0.01%), Personal Expenses ( from 1.21% to 1.11%) and Clothing (from 0.02% to -0.07%).

Education costs rose 0.06% in the first estimate of November, repeating the variation at the end of October.