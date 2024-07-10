Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 7:15

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.12% in the first four weeks of July, slowing down compared to the 0.26% gain observed at the end of June, according to data published this Wednesday, 10, by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

In the initial reading this month, three of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe began to fall, accentuated deflation or rose less: Food (from 0.64% in June to -0.04% in the first four weeks of July), Transport (from -0.12% to -0.21%) and Health (from 0.72% to 0.61%).

On the other hand, the other categories gained strength from one period to the next: Housing (from 0.30% to 0.35%), Personal Expenses (from -0.01% to 0.09%), Clothing (from -0.19% to -0.01%) and Education (from 0.03% to 0.07%).

See below how the IPC-Fipe components were in the first four weeks of July:

– Housing: 0.35%

– Food: -0.04%

– Transport: -0.21%

– Personal Expenses: 0.09%

– Health: 0.61%

– Clothing: -0.01%

– Education: 0.07%

– General Index: 0.12%