07/11/2023 – 7:08 am

The Consumer Price Index (IPC), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, fell 0.02% in the first four-week period of July, barely changing in relation to the 0.03% decline observed at the end of June, according to data published this Tuesday, 11, by the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe).

In the initial reading of this month, three of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe gained strength or retreated at a more restrained pace: Housing (from 0.26% in June to 0.31% in the first four-week period in July), Food (from -0. 80% to -0.71%) and Transportation (from -0.25% to -0.09%).

On the other hand, there was deceleration from June to the beginning of July in the categories Personal Expenses (from 0.51% to 0.28%), Health (from 0.43% to 0.40%), Clothing (from 0.32 % to 0.19%) and Education (from 0.14% to 0.01%).

See below how the components of the IPC-Fipe were in the first quadrissemana of July:

– Housing: 0.31%

– Food: -0.71%

– Transport: -0.09%

– Personal Expenses: 0.28%

– Health: 0.40%

– Clothing: 0.19%

– Education: 0.01%

– General Index: -0.02%























