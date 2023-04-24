In June, the next generation of Apple operating systems will be shown during WWDC in San Francisco, and among these there will be iPadOS 17, which will bring new widgets and a home page to the Apple tablet that could be heavily revised. After a series of rumors starting from Twitter thanks to insiders, now a new one reports confirms which models will not be updated this year, thus seeing the end of support from Apple. iPadOS 17, therefore, will not arrive on the fifth generation iPad, first generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro and first generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The models that will be updated, however, will be: iPad Air from the third generation onwards, iPad from the sixth generation onwards, iPad mini from the fifth generation onwards, iPad Pro from 2017 onwards. However, we must remember that not all Apple tablet models will be compatible with all the new features introduced by the update. For example, the last iteration introduced the Stage Manager on iPad, a new multitasking view for the desktop, which however is not compatible with models that are not equipped with the M1 chip.