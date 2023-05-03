Apple you will certainly know it and if you are an apple user, you will know how much care and attention the company puts into its products, both in terms of hardware and software. The apple operating system is continuously updated and today we want to talk to you about iPadOS 17, the new version of the iPad OS. Not all devices will support it, which ones will have to give up the update? Some rumors suggest it!

iPad: here’s which ones won’t support iPadOS17

Version 17 of the well-known operating system is arriving and Apple is working to make the new version of the OS as stable and performing as possible. However, as always, not all devices will be able to update, so if you have an older iPad and you are curious to find out if the company has decided to retire it or not, then hold on tight.

Unfortunately, the list of compatible devices is not very long. All iPad Airs first and second generation they won’t be able to update, and the same goes for mini ones up to and including the fifth generation. But to cause more sensation we certainly find the standard devices that could lose support even up to the fifth generation, and the first generation Pro ones that will be totally excluded.

Mind you because for now it is only a rumor to be confirmed, so for the moment we can still cross our fingers a little and hope for the best, even if for now it would seem to be quite reliable information. However, we will keep you updated!