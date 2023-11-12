The new ones iPad Pro with OLED screen will make their debut during the 2024: this is confirmed by the latest report drawn up by the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has always been an extremely reliable source for news related to Apple productions.

In recent days there has been talk about the possible start date for the production of the OLED panels of the iPad Pro, which according to Kuo will start in the first half of next yearbetween the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second.

The OLED iPad Pros will feature a M3 processor and will boast an improved design. As regards the display, we are talking about an LTPO backplane (the same as the iPhone 15 Pro, review here) capable of guaranteeing superior performance and efficiency compared to the mini-LED screens of the current iPad Pro.

The analyst reports a possible price increase for the iPad Pro family, also to underline the difference compared to the models of the iPad Air line, while at a distribution level it seems that Apple intends to package between 6 and 8 million pieces in 2024: less than usual, perhaps also due to of the probable increase.