Missing last year's launch, production of OLED displays for Apple's future iPad Pros has officially started, with shipments scheduled for April 11th.
The start of the production of OLED display for Apple's next iPad Pro has been confirmed.
Together, the shipping start date for the advanced displays, which promise deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than conventional LCD screens, has been set for April 11, today's report said.
The failure to launch a new iPad last year negatively affected Apple's annual revenue, reflecting a decrease in demand caused by a lack of innovation.
However, the company aims to relaunch the iPad Pro line in the coming months with important improvements, including the adoption of the aforementioned displays and a redesigned chassis.
According to information provided by The Elec, LG Display is responsible for the production of the thin film transistors (TFT) for the 13-inch displays, while Samsung will soon begin production of the same component for the 11-inch models.
The long-awaited renovation
The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses a mini-LED display, while the 11-inch model features a standard LCD screen.
With the upcoming update, Apple plans to adopt OLED displays on both iPad Pro models, ending discrimination against the 11-inch variant.
According to a new report from The Elec, OLED displays for the iPad Pro will go into production this week.
According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad Pro models should be available on the market in the second quarter of 2024, confirming the timing indicated in a previous Bloomberg report.
The latter suggests the possibility of an announcement during an event in March, with reservations opening shortly after and deliveries within a short distance.
The move to OLED displays represents a significant turning point for Apple, known for using LED or mini-LED technologies in its tablets.
OLED screens offer more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than LCD screens, but they come with higher production costs.
New dimension
The mass production calendar aligns with the iPad Pro launch outlook.
There is a possibility that Apple will choose to present the new iPad Pro during its event WWDC 2024although Mark Gurman previously reported that the company could launch models with OLED displays alongside the new iPad Air in March.
The iPad Air is also expected to be available in a new 12.9-inch size, following the model of the MacBook Air.
The future iPad Pro with OLED display will not only integrate the latest and most powerful Apple's M3 chipintroduced last year in the MacBook Pro, but there is speculation regarding a possible redesign of the Magic Keyboard to accommodate the slightly larger size of the new displays and the potential reduction in thickness of the tablets.
However, it is important to note that prices are expected to increase significantly, with rumors indicating increases of up to 80%.
This news promises an exciting time of innovation for the world of iPad Pros, following Apple's recent successes over the past year.
New technologies, improved performance and a revolutionized design are on the horizon.
