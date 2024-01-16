Missing last year's launch, production of OLED displays for Apple's future iPad Pros has officially started, with shipments scheduled for April 11th.

The start of the production of OLED display for Apple's next iPad Pro has been confirmed.

Together, the shipping start date for the advanced displays, which promise deeper blacks and more vibrant colors than conventional LCD screens, has been set for April 11, today's report said. The failure to launch a new iPad last year negatively affected Apple's annual revenue, reflecting a decrease in demand caused by a lack of innovation.

However, the company aims to relaunch the iPad Pro line in the coming months with important improvements, including the adoption of the aforementioned displays and a redesigned chassis. According to information provided by The Elec, LG Display is responsible for the production of the thin film transistors (TFT) for the 13-inch displays, while Samsung will soon begin production of the same component for the 11-inch models. See also Pokémon UNITE: Trevenant joins the roster

The long-awaited renovation iPad Pro models equipped with OLED displays are scheduled to ship in April 2024 The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro uses a mini-LED display, while the 11-inch model features a standard LCD screen.

With the upcoming update, Apple plans to adopt OLED displays on both iPad Pro models, ending discrimination against the 11-inch variant. According to a new report from The Elec, OLED displays for the iPad Pro will go into production this week.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPad Pro models should be available on the market in the second quarter of 2024, confirming the timing indicated in a previous Bloomberg report.

The latter suggests the possibility of an announcement during an event in March, with reservations opening shortly after and deliveries within a short distance. The move to OLED displays represents a significant turning point for Apple, known for using LED or mini-LED technologies in its tablets.

OLED screens offer more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than LCD screens, but they come with higher production costs. See also Tatsuki Fujimoto Short Stories 17-21 - Review