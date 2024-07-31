We can define without a shadow of a doubt the Tablet as the right compromise between the lightness of a smartphone and the greater power of a portable notebook, making them the ideal companions for productivity when travelling.
In light of this, Amazon has therefore thought it best to offer you iPad Pro 11” M4 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 19% offallowing you to save over 300 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The iPad Pro M4 tablet is available on offer on Amazon for only 1399 eurosagainst the 1719 euros of the list price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of iPad Pro M4
Let’s start first of all from the splendid Ultra Retina XDR display from 11 inches diagonalthanks to which you won’t miss any detail of your streaming movies or TV series while you’re traveling.
The tablet features a internal memory of 512 GBwhere you can store all your photos, videos and work files of all kinds. The real beating heart of this tablet certainly lies in its proprietary M4 chipwhich guarantees sensational performance for every type of app, even those that require greater computing power.
