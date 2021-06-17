Apple he has often left his mark with well-curated, touching and effective commercials. Also this time the multinational has decided to strike the hearts of the spectators: to advertise the new one iPad Pro M1 is, in fact, a parody taken from the classic Disney The little Mermaid.

On June 4th the ad for the new generation iPad was published on YouTube, visible to all, told by the readapted words of the song Part of your world, the most iconic of the cartoon.

In the film, Ariel observes all the objects she has collected in her marine explorations, junk belonging to human beings that she keeps as treasures. Singing the song, dream to have legs and to be able to walk on land, which she imagines as a place full of wonders.

The commercial was built along the same lines. The video is titled Your next computer is not a computer, and shows a number of employees engaged in solving problems with their electronic devices. To carry out their daily duties, people use a large number of screens, computers and wires, which render uncomfortable having to move and create discomfort during work.

There are those who have to untangle their chair from the wires of the PC, those who are surrounded by monitors or those who crawl on the floor like a caterpillar to find the nearest socket, clutching a tangle of cables in their hands. As the commercial continues, people look out their office window one by one, and find girls and boys with the new iPad Pro M1, who perform the same actions as theirs in a way practical, simple and very comfortable.

Those in the garden can play, write, edit photos, create, call and do many activities without the problems of the workstations shown inside the building. Looking out the window, the poor employees, unhappy with the inconvenience they have to deal with every day, want to reach people outside and solve their problems with a latest generation tablet.

The commercial has certainly succeeded: in a few seconds catches the attention of the spectators with a well-known song and a story that makes themselves watch, highlighting the strengths ofiPad Pro M1 in a pleasant and fun way. One of the multinational’s objectives is also underlined: to make the work and passions of customers who decide to use Apple products more and more comfortable.