If Apple ended 2020 with a very tight schedule, it seems that its plans for 2021 are not very different, and iPad Pro (2021) could be falling. At least that follows from a leak from xleaks7, which posted on Twitter A complete kit of what we can expect from the 2021 version of the iPad Pro, that is, the closest thing to a convertible that we can currently find in the Apple product catalog.

In theory, taking into account the life cycle of Apple tablets, it was expected that the renewal of the iPad Pro would arrive in October of this year. However, and although there is obviously no official confirmation in this regard, more and more rumors suggest that this year, we do not know if in a timely manner or as a new update policy, iPad Pro from 2021 could debut in just over a month, in March.

These rumors are reinforced with what we can see in the tweet of xleaks7, which would be the definitive design of the iPad Pro from 2021. A design in which, at least abroad, we do not see any notable changes compared to the 2020 model. And that there is enough material to be able to analyze in search and capture of changes, renders based on CAD, a 4K video based on said renders and the dimensions that the two models will have, one of 11 and the other of 12.9 inches.

The 2021 11-inch iPad Pro measures 245.7 x 176.6 x 5.9 millimeters, which is exactly the same dimensions as the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro. The 12-inch 2021 iPad Pro measures The 9-inch, 9-inch measures 280.6 x 215 x 6.4 millimeters, which is nearly identical to the 280.6 x 214.9 x 5.9mm dimensions of last year’s 12.9-inch model. The only noticeable difference, as you can see, is the thickness, and that is this year’s model “fattens” half a centimeter. It is not much, of course, but since Apple always works in the line of making its devices thinner and lighter, this anomaly could be pointing to some change.

This is even more surprising if we take into account that the great novelty that we expect in the iPad Pro of 2021 is, as we anticipated a few months ago, that it is the first device of the brand that has a Mini LED screen, a technology that does not it only fixes some of the common problems of LED displays, but thanks to the reduction of space between pixels allows to create thinner panels.

So that, or the change of screen technology has been more complicated for Apple than one could think, Or we can expect some surprises inside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2021, otherwise Apple would not allow itself to take a step back in this regard, and have to present it as the first iPad that is not thinner than its predecessor, but on the contrary. And yes, it is true that five millimeters does not make a huge difference, but it does make enough that a compelling reason is necessary to justify it.