Tablets undoubtedly represent the right compromise between the portability of a smartphone and the greater power of a notebook. In light of this, on the occasion of Prime Day Amazon Italy has thought well to propose iPad Pro 11-inch (2022) on offer with one 22% discount compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The 11-inch iPad Pro tablet is available in offer reserved for Prime customers to only 739 eurosagainst the 959 euros of the list price suggested by Apple. We remind you that this is a product Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service for free one-day delivery.
The main features of iPad Pro
Let’s start first of all from the real beating heart of this tablet, represented by the proprietary M2 chipcapable of guaranteeing sensational performance and allowing you to launch any app without the slightest hesitation.
You will have a splendid 11-inch diagonal Liquid Retina XDR displaythanks to which you can fully enjoy films, TV series and any other multimedia content even while you are travelling. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, iPad Pro is presented in its Space Gray colortruly elegant and suitable for all tastes.
#iPad #Pro #Apples #tablet #offer #Prime #Day #Amazon #Italy
Leave a Reply