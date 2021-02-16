To the increasingly recurring rumors of the new iPad Pro 2021 are now added the latest statements from Jon prosser Y NoteBookCheck, who point out that the first of the new iPad this year would be about to arrive, setting a date for the reveal event next march.

As we have seen in the multiple leaks accumulated to date, the iPad Pro 2021 will come under two models, with a first 11-inch variant that it will keep dimensions exactly the same as the 2020 model (245.7 x 176.6 x 5.9 mm); Y a second 12.9-inch device it will increase very slightly in dimensions, up to 280.6 x 215 x 6.4 millimeters.

In fact, it seems that the exterior design will also remain identical than its predecessor. Unfortunately, what has not yet been shared is whether the component changes will cause any alteration to the weight of the components, although a particularly notable difference would not be expected either.

A much brighter screen is expected, in addition to a more advanced camera configuration and the support of a new processor yet to be confirmed, which it could even bring 5G connectivity to these tablets.

So, what is not clear is whether this first device will be the reversal of the base model, or if on the contrary it will be the expected arrival of the new iPad Pro mini LED, which with a 12.9-inch screen, will be the the company’s first device to include the new mini LED panels, which promises to substantially improve the current problems and costs of the OLED screens used by the company.

Mini LED technology is an improvement on current LEDs and as its name suggests it greatly reduces (up to 1,000 times) the size of the LEDs on a typical screen. Although it still requires backlighting, advanced technologies such as QLEDs and Full Array Local Dimming can be used, with a far greater number of local dimming zones than typical LED panels.

Consequently, these types of screens promise very notable improvements in image quality, with high contrast ratios, a wide color gamut, deeper blacks, and brightness peaks of up to 1,500 nits, further enhancing HDR high dynamic range characteristics.

A still uncertain future, but very promising

And it is that until now these two models have been the only ones that pointed to a launch date within the first quarter of 2021. That said, whatever this new iPad Pro 2021 is, it looks like it won’t be the only device Apple will introduce, having also suggested the latest leaks to be released alongside the long-awaited wireless tracking accessory, the Apple AirTags.

On the other hand, the renewal and arrival of new hardware is also expected for the rest of the year, such as the new MacBook Pro 2021 dated for autumn, as well as the new family of iPhone 13. In addition, in this case already moving to 2022, rumors and leaks have also started about a possible folding iPhone, although unfortunately it seems that we will still have to wait a little longer to see it.