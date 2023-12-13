Apple is preparing to introduce some new features next year that should make it easier to choose an iPad compared to the numerous models available today. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, the next iPad Air will be equipped with an M2 chip, as well as a larger model. One of the strategies adopted by Apple seems to be to eliminate the 9th generation base model from the market. Gurman suggests that this move will allow the company to “phase out some of its older Pencils,” presumably starting with the 2015 Apple Pencil, especially now that there will be no more iPads with a Lightning port to stick it into.

Gurman also expects the iPad Pro to receive larger screens and OLED technology next year. Gurman indicated March as the launch date for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Air models, thus maintaining a two-year update cycle for the mid-range product. The Pro models will move to the M3 chip, placing the Air a generation of processors behind. However, that doesn't mean the iPad Air will be affected, nor that Apple should necessarily equip it with an M3 chip. Unless there are drastic changes to how iPadOS works that transform iPads into practical laptop replacements for more varied and computationally intensive tasks, the iPad Pro's planned OLED screen will be a more significant differentiator for most users than the type of Apple chip used. Gurman also wrote that the new 12.9-inch Air will be compatible with the same Magic Keyboard currently available for the iPad Pro.