Tablets currently represent the right compromise between the portability of a smartphone and the greater power guaranteed by a portable notebook. In light of this, Amazon has thought well of offering you 11-inch iPad Air M2 on offer at historic low with an excellent 7% discountallowing you save 100 euros than Apple’s original recommended list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, that’s enough click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The iPad Air M2 tablet is available on offer on Amazon for only 1419.99 eurosagainst the 1519 euros of Apple’s recommended price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of iPad Air M2
Let’s start first of all from the real beating heart of this tablet, represented by the M2 proprietary chipcapable of guaranteeing high performance for every app, even the heaviest photo editing or video editing ones.
Not to mention excellent 11-inch diagonal Liquid Retina displaywhich allows you to watch films and TV series in the highest possible quality. The tablet then offers a 1 TB internal memoryvery useful for storing photos, videos and files of any type.
