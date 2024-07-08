As we all know, tablets cleverly combine the best aspects of smartphones and notebooks, making them the perfect companions for productivity when traveling for work or study.
In light of this, Amazon Italy is now proposing iPad Air M2 13” in its 256GB version on offer at all-time low with the 9% offthus guaranteeing a saving of 100 euros compared to the list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The iPad Air M2 256GB tablet is available on Amazon for 999 euros. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime service to guarantee free home delivery in just a few days.
The main features of iPad Air M2
Let’s start first of all from the display 13 inches diagonalthanks to which you can enjoy films and TV series while you are travelling, without missing any detail. 256GB internal memory It allows you to have all the space you need to store your photos, videos or apps you want.
The tablet also features a 12 megapixel front camera with ultra-wide angle, perfect for making video calls and taking good quality photos. Excellent Compatibility with Apple Pencil Prowhich is a very useful tool for drawing or taking notes during your university lectures.
