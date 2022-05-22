If you are looking for a tablet that can offer you excellent performance, you may be interested in theiPad Air 2022, one of the most recent models in the Apple catalog that uses the M1 chip, also used on various MacBook models; this model is in fact on offer at a super price!

By purchasing it on Amazon as long as the offer is active, you can buy the WiFi + Cellular model in the Space Gray color with 64 GB of storage memory at € 712.23 instead of € 869, effectively saving € 156.77with a discount of 17% of the full price.

iPad Air 2022: why buy it

The iPad Air 2022 harnesses the full power of the chip M1a chip that I remind you is also mounted on some MacBook models, so it goes without saying that the performance for using a tablet will be more than satisfactory.

The experience will certainly be pleasant thanks to the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, compatible with the use of Apple Pencil; You can therefore take advantage of the iPad Air also to draw through the many applications available on the App Store.

With the Wi-Fi + Cellular version you can also take advantage of the iPad even outside the home by inserting a SIM with internet connection, and in case use all the power of the 5G networks last generation.

A horizontal stereo speaker system and the presence of a 12 MP wide-angle camera on the back and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front with the automatic framing function complete the whole, perfect for video calls and videoconferencing.

Keep in mind that it is not known when this promotion will end, it could be removed at any moment or last a few days, in any case if you are really interested I suggest you proceed with the purchase without waiting too long.