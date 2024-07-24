If you are looking for a new tablet, you are definitely in the right place: today Amazon Italy has put on sale iPad 2022 256GB with an excellent 18% off compared to the original list price suggested by the Cupertino company. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
The 2022 iPad 256GB tablet is available on offer on Amazon for only 499 eurosagainst the 609 euros of the list price. The product is Sold and shipped by Amazonwhich is why you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free home delivery.
The main features of iPad
One of the most appreciated features of this tablet is certainly its 10.9-inch diagonal Liquid Retina displaywith which you can easily watch films and TV series on the main streaming platforms, making it your perfect companion for longer journeys.
This model is also Compatible with first-generation Apple Pencilthus allowing you to draw or take notes during your university lectures. The real beating heart of the iPad undoubtedly lies in its A14 Bionic chipwhich ensures excellent performance, allowing you to launch any app without hesitation.
