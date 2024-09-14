Ciudad Juarez.- The Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (IPACULT) invited citizens to the show “Cielito Lindo”, which will be presented this Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. in the “Claudia Gutiérrez” forum of the Municipal Arts Center (CMA).

The event aims to highlight Mexico’s cultural wealth through dances representing various indigenous communities in the country, the agency reported.

The show will be performed by the CMA Dance Company, “Mexico, Fiesta y Tradición”, under the direction of teachers Lilia Ruvalcaba and Carlos Guerrero.

Among the performances are the Tarahumara dance, the traditional pineapple flower from Oaxaca, the negritos from Veracruz and other choreographies from Yucatán and Jalisco.

The “Mexico, Fiesta y Tradición” Dance Company, with more than 21 years of experience, has established itself as a cultural reference in Ciudad Juárez, representing the municipality both at the state and international level.

The company’s members include students and alumni of the CMA Dance program, as well as people from the community, including children, adolescents and adults, who, in addition to performing folk dances, receive training in contemporary dance, Spanish tap dancing technique and body expression.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of IPACULT, highlighted that the event seeks to connect border society with Mexican history, folklore and traditions through dance and acting.

In addition, the show serves as a space to promote the educational offering in art offered by the Municipal Arts Center (CMA).

