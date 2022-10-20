Mexico City.- Francis Cervantespresident of Business Coordinating Council (CCE) commented that, in the first approaches, the new Secretary of Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, has shown openness to ensure that the T-MEC does not reach dispute panels.

“She already knows a lot about it and is studying it well to express an opinion. From the outset she has very good communication everywhere and I think that will lighten up a lot,” she said at the presentation of the Good End 2022.

Cervantes made it clear that the CCE is doing everything possible to failing to reach the dispute panel, Therefore, he offered Buenrostro all the advice that business lawyers from the private sector can give him in matters of foreign trade.

They seek balance in the minimum wage

With a view to starting negotiations on the increase in the minimum wage in Mexicobusinessmen will seek that any rise that occurs guarantees a balance, as a way of avoiding new inflationary peaks.

“We are with all the good disposition (to the increase), but also to take care of the balances, because It is useless to give a high percentage and then it is reflected in high prices and be a ladder that cannot be reached. We have to find what the balance is, but we are going to discuss that at Conasami.

“We are preparing a very important proposal, especially one that can help keep the inflationary issue from escalating,” said Cervantes.

However, he avoided giving estimates on how much employers are willing to raise the minimum wage by 2023.

He insisted that at the meetings in the National Commission of Minimum Wages (Conasami) each of the parties – workers, businessmen and the Government – must bring their arguments and expose them to find a balance between them that benefits not only those who receive the lowest wages in the country but the economy in general.